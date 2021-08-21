Indian Railways Cancels, Diverts Trains After Protesting Farmers Block Rail Routes

If you have a train to catch today to celebrate Raksha Bandhan with your family, please check with the Indian Railways enquiry prior to leaving your house. The Indian Railways has cancelled several of its trains operating in the Northern Railway zone. The decision was taken by senior officials after farmers protesting against the new Farmers Bill sat on railway tracks on Saturday.

“To prevent any untoward incident several trains have been cancelled or diverted. The decision was taken by senior officials after the farmers announced they will block railway routes,” said a Northern Railways officer.

In a tweet, Railways said that in all 107 trains have been affected. Around 50 trains have been cancelled and 18 diverted.

Summary of Trains affected due to Kisan Agitation upto 06.00 hrs. on 21.08.2021 :Cancelled Trains :- 50 Diverted Trains :- 18Short Terminated :- 36Short Originated:- 03 https://t.co/xt36whgkPP :- 107 pic.twitter.com/e1UAweMS2z — Northern Railway (@RailwayNorthern) August 21, 2021

In another tweet, the Northern Railway said 19 more trains have been cancelled and also mentioned the names of the trains affected due to the farmer protest.

19 more trains scheduled to commence journey on 21.08.21 after 16:OO hrs, have been cancelled due to Kisan Agitation in Punjab. pic.twitter.com/3W0TXZmkAG— Northern Railway (@RailwayNorthern) August 21, 2021

According to Northern Railway officials, the maximum number of trains cancelled are the ones which cross Uttar Pradesh.

A senior official of the Indian Railways said, “Various farmer groups and unions are sitting on rail tracks to mark their protest. Due to this, we are not able to operate our passenger services smoothly so several trains have been cancelled or diverted.”

The Indian Railways has assured refund of fare to passengers. “We have opened several counters at our railway stations, where one could submit their travel tickets and collect their refunds,” the official added.

