Indian Railways Cancels More Than 310 Passengers Trains Today; Check Full List

The Indian Railways has cancelled 314 long-distance passenger trains, changed source station of 27 and short terminated 25 on Monday, February 21 due to operational reasons. The routes of cancelled trains include Maharashtra, New Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh among others.

For the convenience of passengers, railways has put up list of cancelled trains on the National Train Inquiry System (NTES) website - https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes/. NTES app also has information about this.

ALSO READ: Train Cancelled? Here’s Step-by-step Guide to Get Refund from Indian Railways for Online Tickets

HERE’S FULL LIST OF CANCELLED TRAINS ON FEBRUARY 21

HERE’S HOW TO CHECK FULL LIST OF CANCELLED TRAINS

Step 1: Visit: https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes/ and select the date of journey

Step 2: Select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen and click on Cancelled Trains

Advertisement

Step 3: Select Fully option in Cancelled Type to see list of trains with time, routes and other details.

Step 4: Select Partially option to see list of Source Changed trains.

Step 5: Scroll down to check list of short terminated trains.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.