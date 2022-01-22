Indian Railways Cancels Nearly 1,500 Trains on January 22, 23; Check Full List

INDIAN RAILWAYS UPDATES: Indian Railways has decided to cancel 481 trains on Saturday, January 22, and 1,000 on Sunday, January 23 due to operational reasons and foggy weather. Today, originating station of 18 trains has been changed, and 28 trains short terminated. Similarly for Sunday, source station of 17 station has been changed and 21 trains will be short terminated. Among those cancelled are trains that operates between Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, New Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, Gujarat, Bihar, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and Assam among others.

Cold weather conditions prevail in many parts of the country including Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Jharkhand, Bihar among others. On January 20, at least 21 Delhi-bound trains ran late due to fog. According to Northern Railways’ Chief Public relation Officer, the list of delayed trains includes Howrah-New Delhi Express, Puri- New Delhi Express and Mumbai- New Delhi Express, Gorakhpur- New Delhi Express and Kanpur- New Delhi Express among others. Additionally, the operations of 20 trains originating from West Bengal continue to remain affected.

The delay on the route is being caused by the proposed three-hour block for the construction of a road overbridge on the Dhanbad and Howrah route. Railways had also cancelled services of 437 trains on Thursday.

Railway authorities have urged passengers planning to travel in long-distance trains to check https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app to get the details of the actual arrival-departure of trains.

According to the national transporter, in case you have booked tickets through IRCTC, then you do not need to cancel e-ticket if your train has been cancelled by the railways as the ticket will automatically get cancelled and you will get a refund in your bank account in 3 to 7 days. But if you have booked tickets through PRS counter, you need to to collect by visiting the PRS counter and filling the related form.

HERE’S HOW TO CHECK FULL LIST OF CANCELLED TRAINS

Step 1: Visit: https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes/ and select the date of journey

Step 2: Select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen and click on Cancelled Trains

Step 3: Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details.

Step 4: To check list of affected trains on Sunday, change the date from drop down menu to January 23.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.