Indian Railways Cancels Several Trains Due to Floods in Bihar

Bihar has been receiving incessant rain from the last few weeks. The Ganga and other major rivers of the state are flowing above danger level. Regular rainfall and flooding has affected normal life in the state. Several roads and important train tracks have submerged under water due to floods.

People living in both cities and villages are facing difficulty in commuting. The flooding has affected train services in the state as well. With several railway tracks submerged in water, the Indian Railways has decided to cancel a large number of trains in the state.

According to inputs the Indian Railways has shut its operations in Jamalpur to Sahibganj route and train services between Bhaglpur and Kahalgaon stations.

According to Indian Railways officials, water level has reached the guard of bridge number 144A near Lailakh Mamlaka stations. “The DRM on learning about water level reaching till the guard of the bridge immediately directed to stop all trains crossing the bridge,” added the officer.

The officer further added that many trains have been cancelled and a few have been diverted from Dumka to Banka. A patrolling team has been deployed near the bridge. “DRM has deployed a patrolling team near the bridge to keep an eye on the water level and condition of the bridge,” said the officer.

The officer also informed that the trains will start functioning in this route after we are confirmed that the bridge has not suffered major damages due to the flood. As flood recedes, we will examine the bridge thoroughly and trials will be done by running light engines, added the officer.

According to an Indian Railways notification Rajendarnagar-Banka Intercity special train, Sahibganj-Danapur intercity special train, Malda-Kiul special, Jamalpur-Bhagalpur-Jamalpur special, Sahibganj-Jamalpur special, Jamalpur-Kiul special and Banka-Rajendranagar special trains have been cancelled. At the same time, Vikramshila Express, Howrah-Gaya Special, Down Farakka Express, Brahmaputra Mail and Bhagalpur-Lokmanya Tilak Special have been diverted to run via Banka.

