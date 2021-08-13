Indian Railways Cancels Special Trains on Jodhpur Route till Aug 31

The Indian Railways, on Friday, announced to cancel scheduled passenger train operations in Jodhpur division from August 16. According to Indian Railways officials, several special trains connecting important cities running through the Jodhpur division have been cancelled.

“The operation of special trains are being cancelled temporarily as track upgradation work is to be started between Dogma and Jalsu railway stations under the Jodhpur division,” said an Indian Railways officer.

Lieutenant Shashi Kiran, Chief Public Relations Officer of North Western Railway said, “Track upgradation had been pending since long in the division. The trains will restart only after we complete the upgrade of the tracks.”

Special trains running between Jodhpur and Delhi Sarai Rohilla stations have been cancelled.

The last stoppage for the Delhi Sarai Rohilla special train (02443) will be Dogana railway station between August 16 and August 31. Meanwhile, Jodhpur-Delhi Sarai Rohilla special train (02444) will start its journey from Dogana in spite of Jodhpur between August 16 and August 31.

The Indian Railways had cancelled all its passenger trains, including express and local, after the announcement of lockdown in March, last year to break the Coronavirus chain. The Indian Railways restarted passenger train service to connect important cities across the country as the unlocking process began in several states.

The Indian Railways is currently running only special trains across the country. However, the timetabled trains have yet not been started. According to Indian Railway officials, the timetabled trains will be resumed like the pre-pandemic period once the Covid-19 cases subside completely.

