Indian Railways Cancels These 1,163 Trains Today on Republic Day 2022; Here’s How to Check Full List

INDIAN RAILWAYS UPDATE: With most part of the country experiencing severe cold accompanied by very dense fog, Indian Railways has decided to cancel 1,163 trains today on Republic Day, January 26. It has also changed originating station of 25 trains and short terminated 21 others due to operational reasons and weather condition. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said states like Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and West Uttar Pradesh are most likely to experience severe cold accompanied by very dense fog in the next two days.

According to the weather forecast department, the dense fog cover and cold conditions will hamper the lives in other states such as Rajasthan, Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Sikkim, Maharashtra, and Gujarat.

Among those cancelled are trains that operates between Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, New Delhi, Haryana, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Gujarat, Bihar, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh among others.

On January 25, railways has cancelled 536 trains and changed originating station of 28 trains and short terminated 31 others. The national transporter have urged passengers planning to travel in long-distance trains to check https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app to get the details of the actual arrival-departure of trains.

HERE’S HOW TO CHECK FULL LIST OF CANCELLED TRAINS

Step 1: Visit: https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes/ and select the date of journey

Step 2: Select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen and click on Cancelled Trains

Step 3: Select Fully option in Cancelled Type to see list of trains with time, routes and other details.

