Indian Railways Cancels These 265 Trains Today; Here’s How to Check Full List

INDIAN RAILWAYS UPDATE: Indian Railways has decided to cancel 265 trains, change the origin station of 9 and short terminate 12 on Saturday, March 19 due to operational reasons. Among those cancelled are trains that operates between Maharashtra, Kerala, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Bihar, Karnataka, Odisha and Tamil Nadu among others.

Indian Railway puts up a list of cancelled trains on its website for the passengers’ convenience. NTES app also has information about this. Railways have requested passengers to check train details by visiting https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app before planning their trip.

HERE’S LIST OF FEW TRAINS CANCELLED TODAY:

00105 , 00123 , 03042 , 03051 , 03052

03057 , 03068 , 03085 , 03086 , 03087

03091 , 03094 , 03195 , 03411 , 03461

03468 , 03529 , 03530 , 03578 , 03591

03592 , 04620 , 05135 , 05146 , 05167

05168 , 05171 , 05172 , 05219 , 05245

05331 , 05364 , 05366 , 05445 , 05446

05701 , 05702 , 05717 , 05718 , 05750

05751 , 06486 , 06487 , 06488 , 06489

06659 , 06660 , 06919 , 06920 , 07321

07322 , 07329 , 07330 , 07331 , 07332

07377 , 07378 , 07381 , 07382 , 07795

07796 , 08303 , 08304 , 08437 , 08438

09110 , 09113 , 09440 , 09444 , 10101

10102 , 11097 , 15053 , 15083 , 15084

15111 , 15112 , 15709 , 15710 , 16511

16516 , 16539 , 16585 , 16595 , 17303

17304 , 17319 , 17320 , 18413 , 18414

20948 , 20949 , 31191 , 31311 , 31312

31411 , 31412 , 31414 , 31511 , 31512

31514 , 31612 , 31712 , 31721 , 31741

31811 , 31812 , 31911 , 31912 , 32211

32212 , 32213 , 33311 , 33512 , 33514

33651 , 33711 , 33712 , 33811 , 33812

33813 , 33814 , 33815 , 34111 , 34112

34114 , 34352 , 34411 , 34412 , 34511

34513 , 34711 , 34712 , 34713 , 34714

34715 , 34717 , 34791 , 34811 , 34812

34813 , 34814 , 34815 , 34882 , 34914

34935 , 34937 , 34981 , 36033 , 36034

36811 , 36812 , 36813 , 36814 , 36854

37211 , 37212 , 37213 , 37214 , 37216

37246 , 37253 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307

37308 , 37309 , 37312 , 37314 , 37316

37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37335 , 37338

37343 , 37348 , 37354 , 37371 , 37385

37386 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416

37521 , 37522 , 37611 , 37614 , 37657

37658 , 37731 , 37732 , 37741 , 37742

37743 , 37781 , 37782 , 37783 , 37785

37786 , 37811 , 37812 , 37814 , 37912

38302 , 38304 , 38306 , 38402 , 38404

38408 , 38702 , 38703 , 38704 , 38801

38802 , 38803 , 47105 , 47109 , 47110

47111 , 47112 , 47114 , 47116 , 47118

47120 , 47129 , 47132 , 47133 , 47135

47136 , 47137 , 47138 , 47139 , 47140

47150 , 47153 , 47164 , 47165 , 47166

47170 , 47176 , 47186 , 47187 , 47189

47190 , 47191 , 47192 , 47195 , 47203

47210 , 47216 , 47220

HERE’S HOW TO CHECK FULL LIST OF CANCELLED TRAINS

Step 1: Visit: https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes/ and select the date of journey

Step 2: Select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen and click on Cancelled Trains

Step 3: Select Fully option in Cancelled Type to see list of trains with time, routes and other details.

Step 4: Select Partially option to see list of Source Changed trains.

Step 5: Scroll down to check list of short terminated trains.

