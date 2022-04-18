Indian Railways Celebrates 170 Years of Service with Light and Sound Show at CSMT in Mumbai | Watch Video

At least 70 artists, working who are Indian Railways employees, showcased the Indian cultural canvas on stage with a light and sound-cum-performance show called ‘Navarasangam Ek Gatha CSMT Ki’, at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), a UNESCO heritage site in Mumbai, on Sunday, April 17. The artists took audiences through the history of the national transporter through the various emotions of the nine rasas (emotions) of ‘Natyashastra’."

The show was meant to celebrate the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ and to mark the 170th year of the Railway’s in India and World Heritage Day that is being celebrated today on April 18.

Indian Railways started the first passenger train on April 16, 1853, from Bori Bunder to Thane covering a distance of 34 km. Since then, the day has been marked as the Indian Rail Transport Day.

Dance, drama, music, poetry and vocal renditions by various artists brought out the different emotions based on various historical episodes of the history of CSMT building, railways and the country. The 134-year-old CSMT complex has been lit up with around 1,100 lights, of which 450 lights have been replaced with new technology LED lights as the brightness of the old lights was decreased due to aging.

“CSMT is a pride of Indian Railways and entire railway fraternity. To celebrate the heritage and architecture of this building, we are staging a unique light and sound-cum-performance show on the backdrop of this building," said Anil Kumar Lahoti, general manager of the Central Railway had said.

The CSMT is the first railway station in Maharashtra to get IGBC Gold certification in 2021. It is also a Eat Right certified station. The terminus handles about 48 pairs of long-distance trains and about 1,200 suburban trains on a daily basis.

