Indian Railways changes route of this train connecting Delhi and Rajasthan

The trains which are currently running from Daurai station in Rajasthan to New Delhi will now be operated from the Ajmer junction station. In a major decision taken by the North Western Railway, the Durai-New Delhi train (which runs both ways) will now be shifted to a new terminal at Ajmer station from September 5 onwards. The NWR authorities have suggested the passengers to check the revised schedule of the trains before starting their journey to avoid any inconvenience.

Information regarding the new time table for the trains has been already issued on the website of the Indian Railways. Apart from the official website, information about the train will also be sent to the passengers through SMS and emails. Along with this development, partial changes are also being brought about the schedule of as many as 28 trains which operate from Fatehpur, Prayagraj, Etawa, Kanpur Central and Mirzapur stations of Uttar Pradesh.

According to Lieutenant Shashi Kiran, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of North Western Railway, the New Delhi-Ajmer Shatabdi Special train (train No 04051) will leave New Delhi at 6:10am and reach Ajmer at 12.55pm.

