Indian Railways Changes Schedule of Ahmedabad- Katra Special Train

Indian Railway has made some changes in the time table of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra- Ahmedabad special train. This train mostly runs with travellers going to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in Katra, Jammu.

North Western Railway has made some changes in the arrival and departure time of this train at Rewari station. The new timings will come into effect from August 10. All the passengers need to check the changes in the timings before travelling, the railway officials advised.

The Chief Public Relations Officer of North Western Railway, Lieutenant Shashi Kiran said that train number 09416 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra – Ahmedabad special which will depart from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra will arrive on Rewari station at 07:50hrs in place of 07:55hrs and will depart at 07:55hrs in place of 08:00hrs. The arrival and departure schedules of the train for all other stations remain unchanged, he added.

The train connects the state of Gujarat with Vaishno Devi which is one of the holiest places in the Hindu culture. It is often referred to as one of the most visited pilgrimage sites in India. The place receives millions of visitors every year out of which Navaratri is the time when people visit this temple the most.

The train runs between Katra and Ahmedabad covering a distance of 1713 km. There are more than 30 stoppages in the route which includes stations like Jammu Tawi, Pathankot, Alwar, and Jaipur among others.

