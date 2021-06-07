Indian Railways Changes Schedule Of Few Trains, Partially Cancels Specials

Indian Railways has announced a change in the schedule of many trains from today. It has also partially cancelled many special trains.

If you have already booked a ticket, then you need to check the status of your train by entering the PNR number on the Indian Railways website. In case you are planning to travel via special trains, you have to check the list of cancelled trains and new schedule of trains before making journey plans.

The decision has been taken by the railways as many states have started their ‘unlocking process’ as the impact of the second wave of coronavirus has slowed down in the past few weeks.

The Indian Railways had stopped the running of many special trains due to various restrictions imposed by state governments and Central government during the second wave of coronavirus in April-May 2021.

North Central Railway took to Twitter on Sunday to announce the decision. It tweeted pictures giving details about the change in timings of the trains and cancellation of special trains.

Changes in the train schedule to be effective from June 7.

-(02033) Kanpur Central- New Delhi and (02034) New Delhi to Kanpur Central will run on four days only. Both trains will be suspended on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.

— (04198) Gwalior- Bhopal and Bhopal-Gwalior (04197) will be running five days a week and their running will be suspended on Sunday and Wednesday.

-(02179) Lucknow Junction - Agra Fort and (02180) Agra Fort - Lucknow Junction will run for only five days in a week. These trains will not operate on Saturdays and Sundays.

— (04195) Agra Fort - Ajmer Junction and (04196) Ajmer Junction - Agra Fort will run only five days a week. These trains will not operate on Saturdays and Sundays.

— (01807) Jhansi - Agra Cantt, (01808) Agra Cantt - Jhansi, Idgah - Bandikui (01911), and Bandikui - Idgah (01912) will continue to operate every day.

From June 9, the timings of (04113) Subedar-Dehradun will be changed and it will run on three days a week- Monday, Wednesday and Friday. (04114) Dehradun-Subedar will also run on three days a week - Monday, Thursday and Saturday.

Indian Railways has partially cancelled the running of following six trains:

-(02823) Bhubaneswar-New Delhi has been cancelled for June 11, 14, 17 and June 18.(02824) New Delhi-Bhubaneswar has been cancelled for June 12, 15, 17 and 19.

— (02825) Bhubaneswar-New Delhi has been cancelled by the railways for June 16. At the same time, (02826) New Delhi-Bhubaneswar has been cancelled for June 18.

-(02855) Bhubaneswar - New Delhi will remain cancelled for June 12 and 19. Apart from this, (02856) New Delhi-Bhubaneswar has been cancelled on June 13 and 20.

