Indian Railways Changes Time Table For Over 100 Rajasthan Bound Trains

Indian Railways has changed the arrival and departure timings of over 100 trains running in four divisions of Rajasthan. The timetable for these trains has changed as the speed of several trains has increased. A new arrival departure schedule for these trains has been issued which comes into effect from October 1.

The trains, for which the new schedules have been made, also include those passenger trains passing through various cities of Rajasthan including its capital city Jaipur.

The North Western Railway has been working to increase the speed of several trains since last year’s Covid-19 induced nationwide lockdown. The speed of around 90 percent passenger trains is being increased.

The North Western Railway (NWR) has increased the average speed of trains operating in four divisions Ajmer, Jodhpur, Bikaner and Jaipur in Rajasthan by 30 kmph. Due to this the arrival and departure timings of several trains will change. The speed of the AC double decker train (12985-12986) from Delhi to Jaipur has been increased and now it will run at a higher speed. The train will now reach its destination 10 minutes earlier. The train number 02987 Sealdah-Ajmer Special used to arrive at 11.25 pm and depart at 11.35 pm as per earlier schedule but now this timing has been changed. Now the train will arrive 10 minutes early at 11.15 pm and depart at 11.25 pm from Ajmer.

Similarly Train No 09683 Ajmer-Chandigarh Garib Rath Special used to arrive at 8 pm and depart at 8.10 pm but now the arrival has been changed to 7.55 pm and the departure at 8.05 pm. The changes have been made in the arrival and departure time of various trains at different stations.

The passengers who have already booked their tickets for these trains will be informed through SMS about the change in the time table of the trains.

