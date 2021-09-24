Indian Railways Changes Train Timings In Uttarakhand For Safety of Elephants

Indian Railways, days after stopping one of its premium trains for more than 20 minutes in Gujarat to rescue an injured crocodile, has now rescheduled departure and arrival of its passenger trains in Uttarakhand for safety of wild animals especially elephants.

The Indian Railways on September 23 announced to change the arrival and departure timings of several trains at different stations in Uttarakhand for the safety of the elephants.

A senior officer of the Indian Railways said, “We have rescheduled the arrival and departure of trains to protect wildlife. Speed of our trains will also be slowed while travelling through the forest areas of Uttarakhand. The changed time table will be applicable from October 1.”

The officer further added that a panel of senior officers of the Indian Railways took the decision at a meeting on Thursday after several requests by the wildlife activists.

New Time Table of trains

Train numbering 05013 Jaisalmer-Kathgodam Special train will arrive at Kathgodam station at 05:05 am instead of 04:55 am.

Train numbering 03019 Howrah-Kathgodam express will arrive at Kathgodam at 09:25 am instead of 09:00 am at.

Train numbering 02040 New Delhi-Kathgodam express will arrive at Kathgodam at 11:55 am instead of 11:40 am.

Train numbering 04690 Jammu Tawi-Kathgodam express will arrive at Kathgodam at 01:45 pm instead of 01:35 pm.

Train numbering 04667 Kanpur Central-Kathgodam express will arrive at Kathgodam station at 02:55 pm instead of 02:40 pm.

Train numbering 02091 Dehradun-Kathgodam express will arrive at Kathgodam station at 11:45 pm instead of 11:35 pm.

Train numbering 04126 Dehradun- Kathgodam express will arrive at Kathgodam station at 07:20 am instead of 07:15 am.

Train numbering 04616 Amritsar–Lalkuan express will arrive at Lalkuan station at 09:05 pm instead of 08:30 pm.

Train numbering 05060 Anand Vihar- Lalkuan express will arrive at Lalkuan station at 09:05 pm instead of 08:30 pm.

Train numbering 02353 Howrah- Lalkuan express will arrive at Lalkuan station at 07:00 am instead of 06:55 am.

Train numbering 05044 Kathgodam-Lucknow Junction express will depart from Kathgodam at 11:15 am instead of 11:45 am at present. Departure time from Haldwani will be 11:45 am and it will depart from Lalkuan at 12:30 pm.

Train numbering 05036 Kathgodam-Delhi express will depart from Kathgodam at 08:45 am instead of 09:05 am at present. It will depart from Haldwani at 09:07 am and from Lalkuan at 09:45 am.

Train numbering 02039 Kathgodam-New Delhi express will depart from Kathgodam at 03:10 pm instead of 03:30 pm. Departure time from Haldwani will be 03:29 pm and from Lalkuan at 04:04pm.

Train numbering 05314 Ramnagar-Jaisalmer express will depart from Ramnagar at 10:15 pm instead of 10:20 pm

Train numbering 05356 Ramnagar-Delhi express will depart from Ramnagar at 10:00 am instead of 10:10 am.

Train numbering 05059 Lalkuan-Anand Vihar Terminal express will depart from Lalkuan at 04:25 am instead of 04:30 am.

Train numbering 09076 Ramnagar-Bandra Terminus express will depart from Ramnagar at 04:30 pm instead of 04:35 pm.

Train numbering 05331 Kathgodam-Moradabad express will depart from Kathgodam at 07:25 am instead of 08:15 am

Train numbering 04689 Kathgodam-Jammu special will leave Kathgodam at 06:15 pm instead of 06:20 pm.

