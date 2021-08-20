Indian Railways Commissions 17 km Long Double Line With Electrification in AP

Indian Railways has recently completed and commissioned 17 km of double line and electrification work on Vijayawada - Uppaluru route in Andhra Pradesh.

The commissioning of double line with electrification is part of the Indian Railways’s electrification and doubling project for 141 km long Vijayawada - Gudivada - Bhimavaram Town and Gudivada – Machilipatnam sections, according to the South Central Railway officials.

The double line and electrification project of the SCR was sanctioned in the year 2011-12. The project was sanctioned for a distance of 221 km at an estimated cost of Rs 3,000 crore. Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) is executing the entire project.

The project is in the coastal belt of Andhra Pradesh. The project will help in boosting the development of the region. From the sanctioned distance, now a total of 141 kms work has been completed and commissioned. Work in the remaining sections is progressing at a fast pace.

Entire railway track is designed to handle 25 T axle loads with a speed potential of 110 kmph. Including this, two major bridges (PSC girders) and 18 minor bridges have also been constructed.

The remote areas of South India will experience a huge boost in transport of aqua and agriculture products after the doubling of tracks. The electrification work on the railway tracks will help in reducing energy consumption and fuel expenditure. The new double rail line at the stations will increase free movement of rail transportation.

The double line also serves as an alternate for the coastal rail corridor between Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam. On completion of the project as per schedule, SCR General Manager, Gajanan Mallya complimented the officials of RVNL and Vijayawada Division for completing the project.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here