Indian Railways Commissions 'Double Line with Electrification' Between Vijayawada-Uppaluru

The Indian Railways has always been tirelessly working to ensure seamless movement of freight and passengers. A number of projects to strengthen the Railway movement are underway. Taking a step further in this direction, the South Central Railway has commissioned work on Vijayawada - Uppaluru Double Line. The 17-km of double line and electrification work between the two stations (Vijayawada – Uppaluru) has a number of benefits added to it. This commissioning will strengthen the railway infrastructure and provide seamless movement.

The newly doubled line will also provide a continuous double line rail connectivity and electrification, for a combined distance of 141 kms. The distance include the route between Vijayawada - Gudivada - Bhimavaram Town and Gudivada – Machilipatnam.

The project will also increase mobility. The economy of the land is expected to witness a boost as the movement of agriculture and aqua items will likely increase. Whereas the electrification of the line will not only save energy but will also save expenditure on fuel, that will lead to minimum carbon footprint. The 17-km of double line will serve as the alternate line for the coastal railway corridor between Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam.

The double line and electrification project on Vijayawada - Uppaluru Double Line was sanctioned in the year 2011-12 for a distance of 221 kms. The estimated cost of the project, which is being executed by RVNL (Rail Vikas Nigam Limited), was Rs 3,000 crore.

There are a number of salient features in the newly completed double line. The entire track is designed to handle 25 T axle loads and a speed of 110 kmph. Two major bridges with PSC girders and 18 minor bridges have been constructed. Passenger amenities including well-planned circulating area, drinking water facilities, foot over bridges, booking concourse, and convenient platforms at all the stations have been strengthened.

