Indian Railways Conducts Second Speed Trial of New Vande Bharat Express in Chandigarh

By: Auto Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: August 27, 2022, 11:06 IST

Delhi, India

The trial was successful and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw tweeted about the same.

Vande Bharat trains feature cutting-edge technology like Collision Avoidance System (TCAS) to prevent signal passing at danger (SPAD) incidents.

The Indian Railways carried out the second speed trial of the country’s third Vande Bharat Express in Chandigarh on August 25. The trial was successful and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw tweeted about the same.

The Railway Minister shared a video of the trial on the Kota-Nagda section on Twitter. It is worth noting that Vande Bharat Express will replace the Shatabdi Express and will have the same passenger capacity as Shatabdi.


On this route, the train was operated at speeds of 120, 130, 150 and 180 Kmph. Vande Bharat Express has been manufactured at the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai and features modern technology.

A special braking system, which reduces power consumption, has been installed in it. Additionally, this train provides better comfort and safety to the passengers.

According to the Railways, after the completion of the trial, its report will be sent to the Railway Safety Commissioner. After getting permission from the Security Commissioner, Vande Bharat Express will be operated on a new route. If reports are to be believed, the new Vande Bharat Express will be operated between Ahmedabad and Mumbai.

75 Vande Bharat trains:

Indian Railways plan to operate 75 new Vande Bharat trains by 15 August next year. Therefore, a great urgency is being shown in the manufacturing of these trains. The Railway Minister himself is monitoring the developments. Indian Railways aims to make 6-7 Vande Bharat trains every month.

first published:August 27, 2022, 11:06 IST
last updated:August 27, 2022, 11:06 IST