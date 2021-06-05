Indian Railways Crosses Milestone of Delivering over 25,000 MT Oxygen

A milestone of 25,000 metric tonnes of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) have been delivered across the country by the Indian Railways‘ Oxygen Express during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the railways said on Saturday. So far, Indian Railways has delivered more than 25,629 MT of LMO in more than 1,503 tankers to various states across the country. The service was started in the wake of a severe second Covid wave in the country.

While 368 Oxygen Express’ trains have completed their journey and brought relief to various states, 7 loaded trains are currently on way to their destinations with more than 482 tonnes of LMO in 30 tankers. Assam received its fifth Oxygen Express’ with 80 tonnes of LMO from Jharkhand, while more than 3,000 MT LMO were offloaded in Karnataka.

Oxygen Express’ trains started their deliveries 42 days back on April 24 in Maharashtra with a load of 126 tonnes of LMO. Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Telangana, Punjab, Kerala, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Assam are 15 states which have benefitted from the service.

Till now, 614 tonnes of LMO has been offloaded in Maharashtra, nearly 3,797 tonnes in Uttar Pradesh, 656 tonnes in Madhya Pradesh, 5,590 tonnes in Delhi, 2,212 tonnes in Haryana and 98 tonnes in Rajasthan, 3097 MT in Karnataka, 320 MT in Uttarakhand, 2787 MT in Tamil Nadu, 2602 MT in Andhra Pradesh, 225 MT in Punjab, 513 MT in Kerala, 2474 MT in Telangana, 38 MT in Jharkhand and 400 MT in Assam, the railways said.

Till now Oxygen Expresses offloaded LMO in around 39 cities/towns in 15 states across the country namely Lucknow, Varanasi, Kanpur, Bareilly, Gorakhpur and Agra in Uttar Pradesh, Sagar, Jabalpur, Katni and Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, Nagpur, Nashik, Pune, Mumbai and Solapur in Maharashtra, Hyderabad in Telangana, Faridabad and Gurugram in Haryana, Tuglakabad, Delhi Cantt and Okhla in Delhi, Kota and Kanakpara in Rajasthan, Bengaluru in Karnataka, Dehradun in Uttarakhand, Nellore, Guntur, Tadipatri and Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, Ernakulam in Kerala, Tiruvallur, Chennai, Tuticorin, Coimbatore and Madurai in Tamil Nadu, Bhatinda and Phillaur in Punjab, Kamrup in Assam and Ranchi in Jharkhand.

The railways is picking up oxygen from places like Hapa , Baroda, Mundra in the West and Rourkela, Durgapur, Tatanagar, Angul in the East and then delivering it to States of Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Telangana, Punjab, Kerala, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Assam in complex operational route planning scenarios.

In order to ensure that Oxygen relief reaches in the fastest time possible, Railways is creating new standards and unprecedented benchmarks in running of Oxygen Express Freight Trains.

The average speed of these critical Freight trains is above 55 in most cases over long distances. Running on high priority Green Corridor, with a highest sense of urgency, operational teams of various zones are working round the clock in most challenging circumstances to ensure that Oxygen reaches in fastest possible time frame. Technical stoppages have been reduced to 1 minute for crew changes over different sections.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here