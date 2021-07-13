Indian Railways Delhi-Lucknow, Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express to Resume From August 7

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is all set to resume services of New Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express and Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express from August 7. All these trains will run four days a week on every Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday. “IRCTC Tejas Express Train no. 82501/82502 (LJN-NDLS-LJN) and Train no. 82901/82902 (MMCT-ADI-MMCT) have been reintroduced for booking with effect from journey date 07.08.2021,” it said in a statement.

The operations of Tejas Express were suspended amid the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. India’s Covid-19 death toll climbed to 4,10,784 with 2,020 new deaths recorded after Madhya Pradesh reconciled its fatality data, while 31,443 new coronavirus cases were reported, the lowest in 118 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. India’s total tally of Covid-19 cases mounted to 3,09,05,819.

India’s first ‘private’ train by IRCTC with world-class luxury and comfort was launched on Delhi, Lucknow route in October, 2019. The Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express, aimed at business travellers, started from January, 2020.

Passengers travelling in Tejas Express were able to avail the luxury of baggage pick up-drop facility on a payable basis. Under the system, the baggage of passengers were collected from their homes and was delivered on the train seats and further from the seats to the destination stay point.

At the time of launch, IRCTC introduced the concept of partial refunds if there is any delay in train. Thus, if the train was late by over an hour, then the passenger were getting a refund of Rs 100 and if the train was delayed by over two hours, then Rs 250 was refunded. Also compared to the clerkage charges that Indian Railways deducts at the time of cancellation of ticket, IRCTC was charging its passengers less.

Similarly, all passengers were granted a free rail travel insurance of Rs 25 lakh. The travel insurance by IRCTC also includes coverage of Rs 1 lakh against robbery and household theft during the travel period of passengers.

Passengers travelling on Tejas Express can book their tickets only through the IRCTC website or IRCTC Rail Connect App.

CHECK DETAILS

82501/82502 Lucknow-New Delhi Tejas Express will run 4 days a week on every Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday from August 7

82901/82902 Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express will run 4 days a week on every Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday from August 7.

