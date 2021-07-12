CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Euro2020#Coronavirus#OlympicsQuiz#Bollywood
Home» News» India» Indian Railways Double-decker Train to Have Glimpses of Chennai, Bengaluru Landmarks
1-MIN READ

Indian Railways Double-decker Train to Have Glimpses of Chennai, Bengaluru Landmarks

The train bears images of the iconic structures from the two States, including the Mysore Palace. (Image: Shutterstock)

The train bears images of the iconic structures from the two States, including the Mysore Palace. (Image: Shutterstock)

Paint-maker Nippon has signed an agreement with Southern Railway to beautify the double-decker train.

Popular landmarks of Chennai and Bengaluru are being showcased in the eight compartments of the double-decker train plying between the two cities, paint-maker Nippon said on Friday. For this, the paint-maker has signed an agreement with Southern Railway.

The brand ‘Blobby’ of Nippon Paint portrayed the images in different styles that include an idli-seller and a station master. The other images are the Chepauk Stadium and Valluvar Kottam in Chennai and the statue of saint-poet Tiruvalluvar in Kanyakumari, all in Tamil Nadu.

The Lal Bagh in Bengaluru and the palace in Mysore, all in Karnataka. The train bears images of the iconic structures from the two States, a release from Nippon said.

“We are happy to partner with Southern Railway for this project to beautify the double-decker," president (decorative) of Nippon Paint, India, Mahesh Anand said in the release.

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:July 12, 2021, 12:22 IST