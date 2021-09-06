Indian Railways Employee Dies After ‘Rat Bite’ in Mumbai, Doctors Claim Otherwise

A railway employee, bitten by a rat while sleeping at his house in Mumbai, died during treatment at the Railway Hospital on Sunday. According to reports, the employee was bitten by a rat on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday while he was asleep in his house in Railway Colony at Thakurli near Dombivali.

The deceased has been identified as Suresh Salve.

One of Salve’s relatives told the media that on Sunday, he woke up and complained of not feeling well and saw bite marks on his body.

“He had told his family that a rat bit him while sleeping. As his health condition was deteriorating he was rushed to the Railway Hospital in Kalyan for treatment, where he died during treatment,” added the relative.

However, the doctors of Railway Hospital, in their medical report, said that Salve died due to liver damage caused by excessive alcohol consumption.

A Railway Hospital official told the media that Salve was undergoing treatment for his damaged liver in the hospital.

However, the family members of Salve and social activists stressed that the railway employee died due to a rate bite. “The Railway Colony condition is pathetic. It is in petty condition. The railways does not take care of hygiene and sanitation in the area due to which it has become a breeding ground for rats,” said a social activist.

In a similar incident, a 24-year-old boy had died after being bitten by a rat near his eyes at the Mumbai Municipal Corporation’s Rajawadi Hospital in June. The youth was admitted to the hospital after he had complained of shortness of breath. The hospital and corporation officials then had confirmed he was bitten by a rat but his death was due to liver ailments caused due to alcohol.

The municipal corporation back then told the media that the 24-year-old was admitted to the hospital in critical condition and the rat-bite was superficial.

