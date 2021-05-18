Indian Railways Extend Services of 34 Special Trains to Bihar; Check Full List Here

The East Central Railway (ECR) announced that it is extending trips of 34 special trains for the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand during peak summer and facilitate stranded passengers to reach their native places in Bihar from Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Surat, Kolkata, Guwahati and other parts of the country.

In a release, the ECR advised passengers to adhere to all norms, SOPs related to Covid-19 during the boarding, travel, and at the destination. For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or can check downloading NTES APP.

यात्रियों की अतिरिक्त भीड़ को देखते हुए उनकी सुविधा हेतु बांद्रा टर्मिनस, मुंबई सेंट्रल, अहमदाबाद, सूरत आदि स्टेशनों से पूर्व मध्य रेल के समस्तीपुर, मुजफ्फरपुर, दानापुर, बरौनी सहित अन्य स्टेशनों के लिए वर्तमान में चलाई जा रही 17 जोड़ी स्पेशल ट्रेन के फेरों में वृद्धि की गई है। pic.twitter.com/waRrHtFzlv— East Central Railway (@ECRlyHJP) May 14, 2021

Here’s complete list of 34 trains:

09011: Udhna-Danapur special train will be operated on May 24.

09012: Danapur-Udhna special train on May 26.

09049: Mumbai Central-Samastipur Special train on May 22, May 24, May 25 and May 27.

09050: Samastipur-Mumbai Central Special train on May 24, May 26, May 27 and May 29.

09601: Bandra Terminus-Barauni Special train on May 24.

09602: Barauni-Bandra Terminus Special train on May 27.

09117: Mumbai Central-Bhagalpur Special Train (via Muzaffarpur, Bettiah) will be operated on May 21.

09118: Bhagalpur-Mumbai Central Special Train (via Muzaffarpur, Bettiah) will be operated on May 24.

09129: Vadodara Jn.-Danapur special train on May 24

09130: Danapur-Vadodara Jn. train on May 25.

09175: Mumbai Central-Bhagalpur Special Train (via Muzaffarpur, Bettiah) on May 23.

09176: Bhagalpur-Mumbai Central Special Train (via Muzaffarpur, Bettiah) on May 25.

09177: Mumbai Central-Bhagalpur Special Train (via Muzaffarpur, Bettiah) will be operated on May 26.

09178: Bhagalpur-Mumbai Central Special Train (via Muzaffarpur, Bettiah) on May 29.

09181: Bandra Terminus-Danapur special train on May 25.

09182: Danapur-Vadodara special train on May 27.

09303: Dr. Ambedkaranagar-Guwahati Special Train (Via Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay J-Patna) on May 28.

09304: Guwahati-Dr. The Ambedkarnagar Special Train (via Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay J-Patna) on May 31.

09413: Ahmedabad-Kolkata special train (via Daltonganj-Dhanbad) on May 26.

09414: Kolkata-Ahmedabad special train (via Daltonganj-Dhanbad) on May 29.

09453: Ahmedabad-Samastipur special train on May 30.

09454: Samastipur-Ahmedabad special train on June 2.

09467: Ahmedabad-Danapur Special Train on May 23.

09468: Danapur-Ahmedabad Special Train on May 25.

09501: Okha-Guwahati Special Train (via Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay J-Patna) will be operated on May 21.

09502: Guwahati-Okha Special train (via Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay J-Patna) on May 24.

09521: Rajkot-Samastipur Special train on May 26.

09522: Samastipur-Rajkot special train on May 29.

09135: Surat-Bhagalpur Special Train (via Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay J-Patna) will be operational on May 19.

09136: Bhagalpur-Ratlam Special Train (via Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay J-Patna) on May 20.

09429: Ahmedabad-Muzaffarpur special train on May 17.

09430: Muzaffarpur-Ahmedabad special train on May 18.

09435: Ahmedabad-Danapur special train on May 20.

09436: Ahmedabad-Danapur special train will be operated on May 22.

