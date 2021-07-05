Indian Railways Extends Run of Mumbai, Howrah Duronto Special; Check Details

Central Railway has announced the extension of run of Mumbai, Howrah Duronto Special train till September 30. The train will halts at Bhusaval, Nagpur, Raipur, Bilaspur and Tatanagar station. It has also decided to start special train between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Mumbai and Sealdah in Kolkata.

A release by the Central Railway said that the booking for reservation of these trains can be done at the computerised reservation centres and on the Indian Railways website www.irctc.co.in. It further added that for detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in. CR also urged passengers to adhere to all norms, SOPs related to COVID-19 during boarding, travelling and at the destination.

EXTENSION OF RUN OF MUMBAI – HOWRAH DURONTO SPECIAL (4 DAYS A WEEK)

02095 CSMT – Howrah Duronto Special (4 days a week) further extended to run till September 30

02096 Howrah – CSMT Duronto special (4 days a week) further extended to run till September 29

Both trains will halt at Bhusaval, Nagpur, Raipur, Bilaspur and Tatanagar and will have one AC first class, three AC-2 tier, twelve AC-3 tier and one pantry car.

SPECIAL TRAINS BETWEEN MUMBAI AND SEALDAH

03180 special train will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 16.40 hrs on every Tuesday from July 6 to August 3 (5Trips) and will arrive Sealdah at 09.00 hrs on third day.

03179 special train will leave Sealdah at 18.30 hrs on every Sunday from July 4 to August 1 (5Trips) and will arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 07.25 hrs on third day.

These train will halt at Kalyan, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Mirzapur, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay Jn., Gaya, Dhanbad Jn., Asansol Jn. and Durgapur. It will have 4 AC-3 Tier, 9 Sleeper and 7 Second class seating.

CONVERSION OF 02165/02166 LTT- GORAKHPUR – LTT SPECIAL INTO LHB RAKE

Indian Railways have decided to covert the conventional rake of 02165/02166 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus - Gorakhpur special into LHB rake with revised composition as under- One 2A, Four 3A, 11 Sleeper, 4 Second class seating. This will change with effect from July 5 from LTT and with effect from July 6 from Gorakhpur.

