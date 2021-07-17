Indian Railways Extends Run of Weekly Superfast Special Trains between Pune and Jabalpur

For the convenience of the passengers and with an aim to meet the travel demands, the Central Railways has decided to further extend the run of weekly superfast special trains between Pune and Jabalpur. Bookings for the extended trips of weekly superfast special train no. 02131 on special charges started on Friday at all the computerised reservation centers and on Indian Railways website www.irctc.co.in.

In a press release, the Central Railway said that for detailed timings and halts, passengers can visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App. The release said that those having confirmed tickets will only be permitted to board this special train. It also asked travellers to follow all norms, SOPs related to COVID-19 during the boarding, travel and at destination.

HERE’S THE DETAIL LIST

02131 Pune-Jabalpur weekly special now extended to run from August 9 to December 12

02132 Jabalpur-Pune weekly special now extended from August 8 to December 26

There will be no change in halts, days, timings and composition of these two trains.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here