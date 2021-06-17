Indian Railways Extends Services of Festival Special Trains, to Restore Services of 14 Others; Check Details

For the convenience of the passengers, the South Western Railway (SWR) has decided to extend the services of festival special trains, restored express special and also revised timings of few trains running between Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Delhi and Maharashtra.

The operations of several trains were halted due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, various states have announced relaxation in the Covid-19 restrictions that were imposed in April to curb the spread of the deadly virus. The SWR had cancelled over 70 trains in May citing poor occupancy due to surge in Covid-19 cases.

Through a release, the chief public relations officer of the South Western Railway, Hubballi, have requested all passengers to adhere strictly to Covid -19 norms of Central / State Government: wear mask, sanitize hands frequently and maintain social distancing.

EXTENSION OF THE SERVICES OF FESTIVAL SPECIAL TRAINS

06316 Kochuveli - Mysuru Express Special was notified to run earlier from Kochuveli up to June 30 will be further extended for a period from July 1 to November 7

06315 Mysuru - Kochuveli Express Special was notified to run earlier from Mysuru up to July 1 will be further extended for a period from July 2 to November 8

06077 Coimbatore – Hazrat Nizamuddin Express Special was notified to run earlier from Coimbatore up to June 27 will be further extended for a period from July 4 to November 7

06078 Hazrat Nizamuddin - Coimbatore Express Special was notified to run earlier from Hazrat Nizamuddin up to July 30 will be further extended for a period from July 7 to November 10

RESTORATION OF FOLLOWING EXPRESS SPECIAL TRAINS:

06201 Mysuru - KSR Bengaluru Express Special will be restored with effect commencing journey from Mysuru from June 18 till further notice

06202 KSR Bengaluru - Mysuru Express Special will commence journey from June 19

06529 KSR Bengaluru - Talguppa Express Special will commence journey from June 18

06530 Talguppa - KSR Bengaluru Express Special will commence journey from June 19

02725 KSR Bengaluru - Dharwad Express Special will commence journey from June 18

02726 Dharwad - KSR Bengaluru Express Special will commence journey from June 19

02089 KSR Bengaluru – Shivamogga Town Express Special commence journey from June 18

02090 Shivamogga Town – KSR Bengaluru Express Special will commence journey from June 19

06583 Yesvantpur - Latur Express Special will commence journey from June 18

06584 Latur - Yesvantpur Express Special will commence journey from June 19

06271 Yesvantpur - Bidar Express Special will commence journey from June 20

06272 Bidar - Yesvantpur Express Special will commence journey from June 21

07307 Mysuru - Bagalkot Express Special will commence journey from June 20

07308 Bagalkot - Mysuru Express Special will commence journey from June 21

REVISION IN TIMINGS OF TRAIN

Train no. 06530 Talguppa – KSR Bengaluru Express Special will be revised from Talguppa end with effect journey commencing from June 19 as given below:

The train will depart from Talguppa at 05:15 hrs and enroute the train will arrive/depart at Sagar Jambagaru - 05:31/05:33 hrs, Anandapuram - 06:00/06:02 hrs, Shivamogga Town - 07:00/07:05 hrs, Shivamogga - 07:10/07:11 hrs, Bhadravati - 07:25/07:27 hrs, Tarikere - 07:44/07:46 hrs, Birur - 08:13/08:15 hrs, Kadur - 08:24/08:26 hrs, Arsikere – 09:00/09:05 hrs, Tiptur - 09:23/09:25 hrs. There will be no change in timings of this train between Sampige Road and KSR Bengaluru.

