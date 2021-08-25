Indian Railways Extends Services of These 10 Festival Special Trains; Check Full List Here

Ahead of festivals, Indian Railways has announced to extend the periodicity of Festival Special trains. The announcement comes in a bid to provide a comfortable and convenient travel experience to passengers. According to the Northern Railway zone, railway passengers can either visit the web portal of Indian Railways or open the NTES app for details. They can also contact RailMadad Helpline Number 139. All passengers who are looking forward to availing the Festival Special train services have to follow all COVID-19 guidelines and protocols, issued by Central governments while travelling.

Here is the list of Festival Special trains:

09027 Bandra Terminus – Jammu Tawi Festival Special Express, which runs on a weekly basis, that is on Saturday, has been extended up to September 4.

09028 Jammu Tawi – The services of Bandra Terminus Festival Special Express have been extended up to September 6. The train runs on a weekly basis on Mondays.

09017 Bandra Terminus – The services of Haridwar Superfast Festival Special Express, running on a weekly basis (Wednesday), has been extended up to September 1.

09018 Haridwar – Bandra Terminus Superfast Festival Special Express will continue to run on a weekly basis (Thursday) up to September 2.

09313 Indore – Patna Festival Special Express (via Lucknow) will continue to run on Monday and Wednesday, till September 1.

09314 Patna – Services of Indore Festival Special Express (via Lucknow) will be available till September 3.

09321 Indore – Patna Festival Special Express (via Lucknow), will continue to run on Saturdays, till September 4.

09322 Patna – Indore Festival Special Express (via Lucknow) will continue to run every Monday till September 3.

09451 Gandhidham – Bhagalpur Festival Special Express (via Lucknow), services have been extended till September 3.

09452 Bhagalpur – Gandhidham Festival Special Express (via Lucknow), running on a weekly basis (Monday), will run till September 6.

