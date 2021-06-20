Indian Railways Extends Trips of 7 Pairs of Trains, Restores Services of 18; Check Full List

For the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand, Western Railway has extended trips of 7 pairs of special trains till further notice. According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur, chief public relations officer of Western Railway, said that for detail information, passengers may visit Indian Railways website www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.
The operations of trains were halted due to the second wave of coronavirus pandemic. Various states have even announced relaxation in the Covid-19 restrictions that were imposed in April. “Only passengers having confirmed tickets will be permitted to board these special trains.” It has also advised passengers to adhere to all norms, SOPs related to Covid-19 during the boarding, travel, and at the destination.
TRIPS OF FOLLOWING TRAINS EXTENDED:
06501/06502 Ahmedabad – Yasvantpur (Weekly) Special
- 06501 Ahmedabad – Yasvantpur Special Train trips have been extended from June 29, every Tuesday.
- 06502 Yasvantpur – Ahmedabad Special Train trips have been extended from June 27, every Sunday.
06505/06506 Gandhidham – KSR Bengaluru (Weekly) Special train
- 06505 Gandhidham – KSR Bengaluru Special Train trips have been extended from June 29, every Tuesday
- 06506 KSR Bengaluru – Gandhidham Special Train trips have been extended from June 26, every Saturday
06507/06508 Jodhpur – KSR Bengaluru (Bi-Weekly) Special train (via Vasai Road)
- 06507 Jodhpur – KSR Bengaluru Special Train trips have been extended from July 3, every Saturday and Thursday
- 06508 KSR Bengaluru – Jodhpur Special Train trips have been extended from 30thJune, 2021 every Wednesday and Monday
06209/06210 Ajmer – Mysore (Bi-Weekly) Special train (via Vasai Road)
- 06209 Ajmer – Mysore Special Train trips have been extended from July 2, every Friday and Sunday
- 06210 Mysore – Ajmer Special Train trips have been extended from June 29, every Tuesday and Thursday
06521/06522 Yasvantpur – Jaipur Suvidha (Weekly) Festival Special train (via Vasai Road)
- 06521 Yasvantpur – Jaipur Special Train trips have been extended from June 24, every Thursday
- 06522 Jaipur – Yasvantpur Special Train trips have been extended from June 26, every Saturday
06205/06206 KSR Bengaluru – Ajmer (Weekly) Festival Special train (via Vasai Road)
- 06205 KSR Bengaluru – Ajmer Special Train trips have been extended from June 25, every Friday
- 06206 Ajmer – KSR Bengaluru Special Train trips have been extended from June 28, every Monday
06533/06534 Jodhpur – KSR Bengaluru (Weekly) Festival Special train (via Vasai Road)
- 06533 Jodhpur – KSR Bengaluru Special Train trips have been extended from June 30, every Wednesday
- 06534 KSR Bengaluru – Jodhpur Special Train trips have been extended from June 27, every Sunday.
SERVICES OF FOLLOWING TRAINS TO RESUME
- 02961 Mumbai Central – Indore Jn to run daily from June 26
- 02962 Indore Jn -Mumbai Central to run daily from June 27
- 02955 Mumbai Central – Jaipur to run daily from June 26
- 02956 Jaipur – Mumbai Central Special Train to run daily from June 27
- 02971 Bandra Terminus – Bhavnagar Special Train to run daily from June 29
- 02972 Bhavnagar - Bandra Terminus to run daily from June 29
- 09217 Bandra Terminus – Veraval Special Train to run daily from June 30
- 09218 Veraval – Bandra Terminus Special Train to run daily from June 28
- 09201 Dadar – Ahmedabad Special Train will run daily from June 28
- 09202 Ahmedabad – Dadar Special Train will run daily from June 27
- 02927 Dadar – Kevadiya Special Train will run daily from June 27
- 02928 Kevadiya – Dadar Special will run daily from June 28
- 02919 Dr. Ambedkar Nagar – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Special Train will run daily from July 1
- 02920 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra – Dr. Ambedkar Nagar Special will run daily from July 3
- 02957 Ahmedabad – New Delhi Special will run daily from June 28
- 02958 New Delhi – Ahmedabad Special Train will will run daily from June 29
- 09329 Indore – Udaipur City Special will run daily from June 28
- 09330 Udaipur City – Indore Special will run daily from June 29.
