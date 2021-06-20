Indian Railways Extends Trips of 7 Pairs of Trains, Restores Services of 18; Check Full List

For the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand, Western Railway has extended trips of 7 pairs of special trains till further notice. According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur, chief public relations officer of Western Railway, said that for detail information, passengers may visit Indian Railways website www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.

The operations of trains were halted due to the second wave of coronavirus pandemic. Various states have even announced relaxation in the Covid-19 restrictions that were imposed in April. “Only passengers having confirmed tickets will be permitted to board these special trains.” It has also advised passengers to adhere to all norms, SOPs related to Covid-19 during the boarding, travel, and at the destination.

TRIPS OF FOLLOWING TRAINS EXTENDED:

06501/06502 Ahmedabad – Yasvantpur (Weekly) Special

06501 Ahmedabad – Yasvantpur Special Train trips have been extended from June 29, every Tuesday.

06502 Yasvantpur – Ahmedabad Special Train trips have been extended from June 27, every Sunday.

06505/06506 Gandhidham – KSR Bengaluru (Weekly) Special train

06505 Gandhidham – KSR Bengaluru Special Train trips have been extended from June 29, every Tuesday

06506 KSR Bengaluru – Gandhidham Special Train trips have been extended from June 26, every Saturday

06507/06508 Jodhpur – KSR Bengaluru (Bi-Weekly) Special train (via Vasai Road)

06507 Jodhpur – KSR Bengaluru Special Train trips have been extended from July 3, every Saturday and Thursday

06508 KSR Bengaluru – Jodhpur Special Train trips have been extended from 30thJune, 2021 every Wednesday and Monday

06209/06210 Ajmer – Mysore (Bi-Weekly) Special train (via Vasai Road)

06209 Ajmer – Mysore Special Train trips have been extended from July 2, every Friday and Sunday

06210 Mysore – Ajmer Special Train trips have been extended from June 29, every Tuesday and Thursday

06521/06522 Yasvantpur – Jaipur Suvidha (Weekly) Festival Special train (via Vasai Road)

06521 Yasvantpur – Jaipur Special Train trips have been extended from June 24, every Thursday

06522 Jaipur – Yasvantpur Special Train trips have been extended from June 26, every Saturday

06205/06206 KSR Bengaluru – Ajmer (Weekly) Festival Special train (via Vasai Road)

06205 KSR Bengaluru – Ajmer Special Train trips have been extended from June 25, every Friday

06206 Ajmer – KSR Bengaluru Special Train trips have been extended from June 28, every Monday

06533/06534 Jodhpur – KSR Bengaluru (Weekly) Festival Special train (via Vasai Road)

06533 Jodhpur – KSR Bengaluru Special Train trips have been extended from June 30, every Wednesday

06534 KSR Bengaluru – Jodhpur Special Train trips have been extended from June 27, every Sunday.

SERVICES OF FOLLOWING TRAINS TO RESUME

02961 Mumbai Central – Indore Jn to run daily from June 26

02962 Indore Jn -Mumbai Central to run daily from June 27

02955 Mumbai Central – Jaipur to run daily from June 26

02956 Jaipur – Mumbai Central Special Train to run daily from June 27

02971 Bandra Terminus – Bhavnagar Special Train to run daily from June 29

02972 Bhavnagar - Bandra Terminus to run daily from June 29

09217 Bandra Terminus – Veraval Special Train to run daily from June 30

09218 Veraval – Bandra Terminus Special Train to run daily from June 28

09201 Dadar – Ahmedabad Special Train will run daily from June 28

09202 Ahmedabad – Dadar Special Train will run daily from June 27

02927 Dadar – Kevadiya Special Train will run daily from June 27

02928 Kevadiya – Dadar Special will run daily from June 28

02919 Dr. Ambedkar Nagar – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Special Train will run daily from July 1

02920 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra – Dr. Ambedkar Nagar Special will run daily from July 3

02957 Ahmedabad – New Delhi Special will run daily from June 28

02958 New Delhi – Ahmedabad Special Train will will run daily from June 29

09329 Indore – Udaipur City Special will run daily from June 28

09330 Udaipur City – Indore Special will run daily from June 29.

