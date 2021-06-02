Indian Railways Extends Trips of Special train Between Mumbai and Jabalpur; Check Details

The Western Railway (WR) announced that it is extending trips of special train between Bandra Terminus in Mumbai and Jabalpur for the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand. In a press release, Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, advised passengers to adhere to all norms, SOPs related to Covid-19 during the boarding, travel, and at the destination. The booking for train no. 02133 (Bandra Terminus – Jabalpur Superfast Special) will open on June 2 at nominated PRS counters & on IRCTC website.

“Only passengers having confirmed tickets will be permitted to board these special trains,” the release said. For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may visit Indian Railways website www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.

Train no. 02133/02134 Bandra Terminus – Jabalpur Superfast Special Train (18 Trips)

02133 Bandra Terminus – Jabalpur Superfast Special trips has been extended and now it will also run from June 5 to July 31 July, 2021.

02134 Jabalpur – Bandra Terminus Superfast Special will also run from June 4 to July 30, 2021. It will run on existing days, stoppages, timings, composition, etc.

