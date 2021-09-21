Indian Railways Facilities on Trains, Stations That You Didn't Know About

The Indian Railways offers several facilities to its travellers and not many are aware of it. Among other services, the railways provides insurance cover to its passengers provided they opt for it while booking a ticket through the mobile app or website of IRCTC. On the app or website, if you mark the option of insurance, you or your family gets a cover of Rs 10 lakh in case of death or temporary disability in a train accident. Besides, an insurance cover of 7.5 lakh is available in case of permanent partial disability.

Passengers get insurance cover for just 49 paise:

The Indian Railways provides insurance of Rs 2 lakh for hospitalization and treatment expenses in case of a train accident. The passenger has to spend just 49 paise to take this insurance. During the train journey, if any passenger’s health deteriorates and medicine is required, you can ask for a first aid box from the TTE. The railway provides this facility to every passenger travelling on the train. However, very few people can access the facility due to the lack of proper information.

Wi-Fi and clock room facility at the station:

According to the information, the passengers are provided with a free Wi-Fi facility at railway stations. However, the facility is not available at every railway station. In case the train is late, the passenger can use the waiting room to rest, depending on your ticket. The railways provides this facility to every passenger. Moreover, the rail passengers are also given the facility of a clock room. If you have a confirmed train ticket, you can use the clock room by depositing your belongings and luggage. The passenger can move around comfortably by keeping their belongings here.

