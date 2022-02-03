Indian Railways' First Electric Train Journey Turns 97; Here's a Look at Mumbai Local Train Journey So far

Central Railway on Wednesday completed 97 years of operating electrical multiple units on its suburban network in Mumbai. It was on this day in 1925, the first EMU service with 4-car was introduced from the then Bombay VT (now Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai) and Coorla (now Kurla) via harbour line, a first on Indian Railways. It was flagged off by the then Bombay Governor Sir Leslie Wilson.

Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager of the Central Railway, said that CR will continue to provide best possible and comfortable journey to its commuters on the four lines viz. Main, Harbour and Transharbour and 4th Corridor (Nerul/Belapur-Kharkopar).

HERE’S YEAR-WISE HISTORY OF EMU TYPE AND SERVICE:

1925: 4-car on Harbour Line

1927: 8-car on Main and Harbour Line

1963: 9-car on Main and Harbour Line

1986: 12-car on Main Line

1987: 12-car towards Karjat Side

2008: 12-car towards Kasara side

2010: 12-car on Transharbour Line

2011: All Main Line services 12-car

2012: 15-car on Main Line

2016: All 12-car on Harbour Line

2020: AC local on main line

2021: AC local on harbour line

DAILY TRAINS OVER THE YEARS

1925: 150 services daily

1935: 330 services daily

1945: 485 services daily

1951: 519 services daily

1961: 553 services daily

1971: 586 services daily

1981: 703 services daily

1991: 1015 services daily

2001: 1086 services daily

2011: 1573 services daily

2018: 1732 services daily

2020: 1774 services daily

