Indian Railways Freight Loading Up by 15% in 2021-22 to 1,418 MT; Check Out National Transporter’s Other Major Achievements

Indian Railways has for the first time ever breached the 1400 MT Freight Loading mark in this financial year. The Originating Freight Loading of Indian Railways for the FY 2021-22 stood at 1418.1 MT (provisional) which is 15% more than the previous best set in FY 2020-21 at 1233.2 MT. The incremental loading of 185 MT has been led primarily by coal with 111 MT growth, followed by cement at 17.2 MT and balance other goods at 15 MT.

The incremental loading of 185 MT with 15% growth is the best ever growth in both absolute and percentage terms. The previous best incremental growth in percentage terms was achieved in the year 1981-82 with 12.9 % growth. The previous best incremental loading in absolute terms was 66.1 MT achieved more than a decade ago in the year 2005-06.

HERE’S IS THE SNAP SHOT OF THE RECORDS BROKEN IN FY 2021-22:

A Year of Records, FY 2021-22 has seen the best ever figures in many indices including Freight Loading and Revenue.

Following the Mantra, “Hungry For Cargo”, IR has made sustained efforts to improve the ease of doing business as well as improve the service delivery at competitive prices which has resulted in new traffic coming to railways from both conventional and non conventional commodity streams. The customer centric approach and work of Business Development Units backed up by agile policy making helped Railways towards this landmark achievement.

Indian Railways achieved incremental loading in all commodities except Fertilizers where the demand was subdued due to High International Prices. The details of Commodity wise Loading along with incremental loading is as follows:

Here’s a look at Indian Railways achievements in FY-2021-22

Freight Loading

Indian Railways has loaded 1418.10 MT during 2021-22 as compared to 1233.24 MT in 2020-21 (+184.99 MT)+15 %. This is the highest ever loading for IR in a Financial Year and IR has achieved highest ever monthly loadings in consecutive respective 19 months from September 2020 to March 2022). Electrification

Record electrification of 6,366 RKMs has been achieved in IR history during 2021-22. Previous highest electrification was 6,015 RKM during 2020-21. As on 31.03.2022, out of 65,141 RKM of BG network of IR (including KRCL), 52,247 BG RKM has been electrified, which is 80.20% of the total BG network. Connectivity

In New Line/ Doubling/ Gauge Conversion, 2904 km was achieved against target of 2400 Km, and 2361 km of 2020-21. It is 23% more than last year. It is also the Highest ever commissioning (excluding DFC) Electric Loco Production

Highest ever Electric Loco Production & induction of 1,110 Locos (965 by Rly Pus + 35 BHEL + 110 Madhepura) was achieved in FY 2021-22 Scrap Sale

Highest ever Scrap Sale achieved Rs 5316.1 Cr, as compared to Rs 4571.4 Cr in 2020-21 (+16.2%) (Target: Rs 4100 Cr) Kavach

Total Panel/ Electronic Interlocking of Stations achieved 444 and Kavach commssioned at 850 Rkm.

