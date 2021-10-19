Indian Railways' Grievance Portal Got Over 5,500 Complaints from Telangana This Year, Reveals RTI

To make the complaint registration and redressal process convenient for passengers, Indian Railways had introduced its grievance redressal portal Rail Madad App. The platform allowed passengers to register their complaints regarding trains or stations easily, through their mobile phones. Now, a Right to Information (RTI) response from the Indian Railways has indicated that a large number complaints are coming from the Telangana region.

As per the statics provided by South Central Railways, it received 5,670 complaints on the Rail Madad app from Telangana, reported the New Minute. While the majority of the complaints were regarding lack of cleanliness and faulty electrical equipment in trains, complaints about food quality, delay, corruption, harassment onboard and other issues were also received.

Out of the total complaints, 434 were regarding security issues that include sexual harassment, extortion, theft and misbehaviour.

The data, provided in the response to this RTI filed by Hyderabad-based activist Robin Zaccheus, revealed that there was a nearly 50 per cent rise in the number of complaints as compared to the last financial year. Railways had received 3,790 complaints from the Telangana region between April 2020 and March 2021. The majority of complaints last year were also about lack of cleanliness and faulty electrical equipment.

The data also showed that there was substantial growth in complaint numbers year on year. For the financial year April 2019 to March 2020, there were just 9,566 complaints from the region out of which 1300 were about the punctuality of train and 850 were about security concerns.

However, the good thing is that the majority of complaints this year were resolved within 30 days of filing.

The Rail Madad app was introduced in 2018. The platform gives real-time feedback to the passengers about their complaints. Passengers receive an SMS notification after the filing and there’s also an option to attach photographs to substantiate their complaints. There are a total of 35 complaint types out of which 20 are about station and 15 are about trains.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.