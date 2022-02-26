Indian Railways Increases Frequency of New Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express to Six Days a Week; Check Details

The operations of the Tejas Express on the New Delhi- Lucknow route will soon be returning to its normal frequency after setbacks due to Covid-19 cases. Indian Railways has decided to increase the frequency of Tejas Express trains between Delhi and Lucknow to six days a week from March 8 to May 31. Halting only at the Ghaziabad and Kanpur Railways station, the Lucknow- New Delhi Tejas Express covers the distance of 511 kilometres in 6 hours and 15 minutes.

The decision on the New Delhi-Lucknow route comes days after Indian Railways upped the frequency of Mumbai- Ahmedabad route Tejas Express to five days a week.

Meanwhile, Railways has also restored the service of cooked food in trains after keeping it suspended for nearly two years since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. From February 14, the cooked food services were restored on all trains.

The catering services were suspended in March 2020 with the imposition of lockdown in March 2020. However, with the pandemic situation recording some improvement, IRCTC began serving ready-to-eat meals on trains from August 2021. Later cooked food services were also restored on 80 per cent of trains in January this year.

Indian Railways is reportedly also working on introducing a set of new reforms in its catering services to improve the quality of the food being served on trains on board.

Among major initiatives in this direction will be the appointment of good safety supervisors in IRCTC base kitchens across the country. These supervisors will be appointed on a contractual basis and will be responsible for ensuring the quality of the food being prepared in the kitchen.

Additionally, Railways will also be conducting regular sampling of food. Currently, the sampling of food is done only in case of complaints by the passengers on board. Regular feedback will also be sought from the travellers for improving the quality and taste of food.

