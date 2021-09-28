Indian Railways Increases Frequency of Trains Between Gorakhpur And Mumbai

With decrease in Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh the Indian Railways has decided to increase the frequency of trains connecting the two states.

According to an official, since a large number of people are using trains to travel between Gorakhpur and Mumbai, the Indian Railways has decided to increase the frequency of the trains connecting the two cities.

“With the festive season ahead and for various other reasons people in large numbers are travelling between Gorakhpur and Mumbai. Citing the waiting list, the Indian Railways has decided to increase the frequency of the trains,” said an official.

North Eastern Railway spokesperson Pankaj Kumar Singh told the media that the Indian Railways took the decision to increase the frequency for the convenience of the passengers.

The Indian Railways has decided to extend the operation of train numbering 05301/05302 Gorakhpur-Bandra Terminus-Gorakhpur special. The train will be making two additional trips in both the directions in a week.

Train numbering 05301 Gorakhpur-Bandra Terminus special train will start its journey from Gorakhpur on October 8 and 15 and train numbering 05302 will start its journey from Bandra Terminus from October 9 and 16.

According to the Indian Railway officials, both the trains train number 05301 and 05302 Gorakhpur-Bandra Terminus-Gorakhpur special will travel on the same route and timing as it has been travelling earlier.

The Indian Railways stopped its regular time table passenger train service after the announcement of lockdown in March last year to break the Coronavirus chain. The Indian Railways during the pandemic played an important role by transporting essential goods and medicines across the country.

With the relaxation in lockdown, the Indian Railways started special passenger train services across the country in a phased manner. The railways recently announced introducing festive trains but yet to start its regular timetabled trains.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here