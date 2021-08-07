Indian Railways Introduces New Codes for Seat Booking; Check Full List

The Indian Railways is going under various revamps -be it stations, trains, or the IRCTC-developed booking platform. And this time, it’s booking codes. With the introduction of new coaches like the Vistadome, which garnered huge success among passengers, the IRCTC has now decided to modify the booking codes – capitalized abbreviations used by passengers while booking a ticket. The codes represent various coaches available in the Indian Railway Network.

The Indian Railways is planning to introduce coaches like the Vistadome on various other routes. The plan is aimed at tapping into the potential of tourism in different parts of the country. Along with that, Railways is also planning to launch a new AC-3 Tier Economy coach, which will consist of 83 berths. The decision to change the booking codes comes in the wake of the traction Vistadome is gaining among people.

Here is a revised list of the new booking codes:

Vistadome Non-AC – V.S. (Coach Code: D.V.)

Vistadome AC – E.V. (Coach Code: E.V.)

Sleeper – S.L. (Coach Code: S)

A.C. Chair Car – C.C. (Coach Code: C)

Third A.C. – 3A (Coach Code: B)

AC Three-Tier Economy – 3E (Coach Code: M)

Second A.C. – 2A (Coach Code: A)

GareebRath AC Three-Tier – 3A (Coach Code: G)

GareebRath Chair Car -CC (Coach Code: J)

First AC – 1A (Coach Code: H)

Executive Class – E.C. (Coach Code: E)

Anubhuti Class – E.A (Coach Code: K)

First Class – F.C. (Coach Code: F)

All the new codes have been entered into databases of various railway zones and are now operational.

Earlier in June, the Indian Railways gave a big relief to passengers trying to cancel tickets after booking them. Now, they do not have to wait for two-three days to get their refund back and money will be redeemed immediately after cancelling the ticket.

