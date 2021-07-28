Indian Railways Introduces New Rules for Booking Train Tickets Online: All You Need to Know

Passengers who prefer to buy train tickets online from the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will have to now make sure that they complete the verification process too. According to the recent advancement, people will be able to book tickets only after they verify their mobile number and email-ID. The process is neither tedious nor time-consuming as it takes only about 50-60 seconds.

This new rule of the Indian Railways is applicable for passengers who have not booked tickets for a long time due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Such users will have to first undergo the verification process before they buy tickets from the IRCTC portal. Passengers cannot skip this process by any means. However, those who have booked tickets regularly will not have to go through the drill.

Here is how you can book ticket online:

IRCTC sells tickets online under the umbrella of the Indian Railways. Passengers are required to create a login id and password on the IRCTC portal for booking tickets. In order to create a log in password, passengers have to provide their email and phone number. Once the email and phone number are verified, you can easily book your tickets.

How is the verification of email ID and phone number done?

When a passenger logs into the IRCTC portal, a verification window will appear. They are expected to enter the already registered email and mobile number. On the verification window, there is an option of verification on the right side and the option of edit on the left side. If you want to change the details, including email and phone number, you can select the edit option and make the required changes.

When you are satisfied with the details, you will have to select the verification option. Following this, an OTP (One Time Password) will be sent to your given phone number. As soon as you enter the OTP, the mobile number will get verified. A similar drill will be applied for the verification of the email id.

