Indian Railways Invites Expression of Interest for Hybrid Power Train on Kalka-Shimla Section

The Indian Railways on Thursday invited expression of interest for the development of fuel cell-based hybrid power train for diesel-hydraulic locomotives running on the Kalka-Shimla section.

In an advertisement issued on Thursday, Indian Railways Organisation for Alternate Fuel (IROAF) said the EOI will include associated control and suitably designed energy management strategy and storage module for retro fitment on 700 HP narrow gauge locomotives.

Interested firms and organisations will have to submit technical and other details on or before 31 December, 2020 to the address mentioned in the ad. These firms will have to make a presentation or video conferencing on 3 December 2020 before sending their response.

Meanwhile, to reduce its dependence on traditional sources of fuel, Indian Railways has been making efforts to build a hydrogen-powered rail engine that can run a passenger train on a suburban route by the end of 2021.

In November last year, IROAF had issued a similar call for expression of interest in development of a hydrogen-powered rail engine — a technology that has been demonstrated successfully only in Germany so far.