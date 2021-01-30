Indian Railways to Resume e-Catering Services From Feb 1: Here's How to Book A Meal

Months after being temporarily suspended due to covid-19 guidelines, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will resume its e-catering services at 62 stations from February 1.

The e-catering services were suspended on March 22, 2020.

"The company will resume E-catering services at a selected number of stations (62 stations) in first phase w.e.f. 1 February 2021 onwards," the IRCTC said in a statement on Friday.

The stations selected for the first phase of resuming the services include New Delhi, Howrah, Patna, Vijayawada and Ernakulam.

“IRCTC is ensuring that all its e-catering partners ensure proper health and hygiene protocols while serving the meals to the passengers,” the statement reads.

Here’s how to avail the e-catering service from IRCTC:

- The passengers shall avail the services of e-catering through www.ecatering.irctc.com.

- E-catering orders through the telephone are also being restored over 1323 shortly.

- Passengers can also download IRCTC e-catering app ‘Food On Track’ from the various app stores and avail e-catering services.

- For the convenience of the passenger's option of cash on delivery has also been provided.