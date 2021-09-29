Indian Railways Launches Direct Train From Jharkhand to Goa

People of Jharhand since long have been demanding a direct train to Goa. Thousands of people from Jharkhand visit Goa either to find a job or as tourists. Many used to drop their Goa holiday plans as there was no direct train connecting Jharkhand and Goa.

Train Number 06398 Jasidih-Vasco Da Gama express was virtually flagged off by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

This month the Indian Railways brings smiles on the faces of Jharkhand denizens as a special train connecting Jharkhand with Goa has been started. The train to Goa started its journey from Jasidih station in Deoghar district of the state on Tuesday. A grand program was also organised at the Ranchi railway station to welcome the new train.

Member of Parliament from Ranchi Sanjay Seth, Rajya Sabha MP Mahesh Poddar, MP Deepak Prakash, BJP MLA Babulal Marandai and CP Singh were present at the Ranchi Railway station to welcome the train.

The train reached Ranchi railway station at 8:55 pm and was flagged off for Vasco da Gama station of Goa at 9:05 pm by all the dignitaries present at the station to celebrate the start of direct train connecting Jharkhand with Goa.

“Goa has wonderful beaches and is one of the best holiday destinations of the country. Thousands of people travelled to Goa to enjoy their holidays but it used to turn hectic due to travelling. Earlier there was no direct connection to Goa. Now with the direct train the holiday will be more enjoyable,” said one Rahul, who was travelling on the first day of the train.

According to the officials of the Indian Railways the train will operate once in a week. The train will go to Goa via Bokaro, Rourkela, Bilaspur and Secunderabad.

Train Arrival and Departure at different stations

Train will start its journey from Jasidih at 01:15 pm

Dhanbad arrival at 04:15 pm departure at 04:20 pm

Bokaro Steel City arrival at 06:20 pm departure at 06:30pm

Muri arrival 07:33 pm departure at 07:35pm

Ranchi arrival at 08:55pm departure 09:05 pm

Hatia arrival 09:20 pm departure at 09:25

Rourkela arrival at 02:00 am departure at 02:10 am

Bilaspur arrival at 04:50 am departure at 05:05 am

Fortress arrival at 07:30 am departure at 07:35 am

Balharshah arrival at 12:50 pm departure at 12:55 pm

Secunderabad arrival at 06:00 pm departure 06:10 pm

Guntakal arrival at 02:45 am departure at 02:55 am

Hubballi arrival at 07:55 am departure at 08:10 am

Cullem arrival at 12:30 pm departure at 12:40 pm

Arrival at Madgaon at 01:40 pm departure at 01:45 pm

Vasco-da-Gama arrival at 02:40 pm

