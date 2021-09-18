Indian Railways Launches Skill Development Training Programme For Youth

The Railway Ministry launched a skill development programme, on Friday, to train the youths across the country with a focus on the jobs of the Indian Railways. The Indian Railways under the Rail Kaushal Vikas Yojana aims to train at least 50,000 youths over the next three years.

According to the plans of Indian Railways, the pilot batch will have 1,000 candidates from across the country. The youths will be trained in four major trades which include Electrician, Welder and Fitter.

According to the statement released by the Indian Railways, training to the youths will be provided in all four Railway zones and the initial basic training will be of 100 hours. The training includes 70 percent of practical and 30 percent theory.

The Rail Kaushal Vikas Yojana curriculum has been developed by the Banaras Locomotive Works. A senior Indian Railways official said, “Youth who have passed class 10 and are aged between 18 and 35 can enroll themselves in the training program.”

The Indian Railways will bear all the cost of the training and it will be free for the candidates. All eligible candidates will have to submit their applications online. The participants of the scheme cannot claim to seek employment in the Railways on the basis of this training.

Rail Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, “The training in remote rural areas will be our focus. The scheme will improve the employability and upgrade skills of the youth.”

The minister further added that the trainees after completing their training will have to undergo a standardised assessment and all successful candidates will be provided with a certificate by the National Rail and Transportation Institute.

All successful candidates will be provided with toolkits relevant to their trade, which will help these candidates to set up their own workshops in their respective trades.

