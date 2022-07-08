Indian Railways Launches Train Connecting Jhansi and Kolkata on Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

The Government of India started a special initiative, Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence on 12th March 2021. The initiative is a 75-week countdown to our 75th anniversary of independence and will end on 15th August 2023. All ministries of the union government are undertaking efforts to contribute to the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Indian Railways has launched special trains to commemorate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. These special trains are dedicated to the freedom struggle. One of these special trains, Pratham Swatantrata Sangram Express, is dedicated to the freedom struggle of 1857.

This special train is operated between Virangana Lakshmibai Railway Station and Kolkata Railway Station. Train number 22198 Pratham Swatantrata Sangram Express leaves Jhansi station on Friday and reaches Kolkata on Saturday. Meanwhile, train number 22197 Pratham Swatantrata Sangram Express leaves Kolkata on Sunday and reaches Jhansi station on Monday.

Shivam Sharma, the Public Relations Officer of North Central Railway, has said that during the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, various trains are being run in memory of the Indian freedom struggle. He stated that Indian Railways has launched the Pratham Swatantrata Sangram Express to celebrate the first freedom struggle of 1857. This train passes through cities like Orai, Kalpi, Prayagraj, Buxar and Patna. The Railways has also tweeted about this train from their official Twitter handle.

It is worth noting that the freedom struggle started in Jhansi. Rani Lakshmibai had stayed at Kalpi and Orai. Therefore, the Pratham Swatantrata Sangram Express passes through all the historical cities that hold a special place in the freedom struggle.

