Indian Railways Launches Weekly Special Train From Nanded To Amb Andaura

Indian Railways has started a weekly superfast special train between Maharashtra’s Nanded and Amb Andaura in Himachal Pradesh from August 3. The weekly superfast runs only with reserved seats and passengers without reservation will not be allowed to board the train.

According to a North Western Railway spokesperson, train number 05427 weekly special will leave from Nanded every Tuesday at 11.05am and reach Amb Andaura at 5:50pm the next day. Train number 05428 will leave Amb Andaura at 3:30pm every Thursday and reach Nanded at 9:40pm the next day.

Nanded-Amb Andaura special train with air condition, sleeper and general coaches will have stoppages at Poorna, Hingoli Deccan, Wasim, Akola, Malkapur, Khandwa, Itarsi, Habibganj, Bhopal, Bina, Jhansi, Gwalior, Agra Cantonment, Mathura, New Delhi, Panipat, Ambala Cantt, Chandigarh, Sahibzada, Ajit Singh Nagar, Morinda, Rupnagar, Anandpur Sahib, Nangal Dam and Una during its journey.

The Indian Railways had stopped train services from March 22 last year following the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. As the Covid-19 cases are now declining across the country the train services are being restored in a phased manner.

People across several states are demanding Indian Railways to start the services of time-tabled trains, especially the local and intercity passenger trains. Daily commuters and local leaders of Odisha have written several letters to the Railway Ministry to resume local passenger train services as bus services have been reinstalled in the state.

Prior to Covid-19 restrictions, 84 trains were running in the East Coast Railway region, but now only 66 pairs of trains are operating in the region as special trains.

According to an East Coast Railway official, they are currently analyzing Covid-19 situation in the region and accordingly a decision will be taken on resuming the local and intercity passenger trains in the zone.

