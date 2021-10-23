Indian Railways Likely to Resume Pantry Services, Provide Bed Rolls and Blankets Soon

Indian Railways is likely to soon start catering and other passenger amenities in trains. According to a reports, IRCTC sources have claimed that Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav will convene a meeting next week wherein a decision on resuming services related to food being served in the trains, base kitchen, on-board kitchen, providing bed rolls and blanket, might be take.

India reported 16,326 new COVID-19 cases and 666 deaths in the past 24 hours on Friday. The number of daily deaths increased after Kerala revised data to add 292 fatalities from previous periods. Active cases have declined to 1.73 lakh - the lowest in 233 days.

Since March 2020, the railways had suspended e-catering and other services, such as providing bedrolls, blankets, in the wake of surge in COVID-19 cases and the subsequent lockdown. After a long halt, in August 2021, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Cooperation (IRCTC) resumed the e-Catering services.

Railways are one of the most common modes of transport to travel long distances because of their cost-effectiveness.

Here’s how one can place a food order through IRCTC’s official website:

Step 1: Go to IRCTC’s eCatering official website https://www.ecatering.irctc.co.in/

Step 2: Enter your ten-digit PNR number and click on the arrow to proceed further

Step 3: Select the food from the list of cafes, outlets and quick service restaurants available there.

Step 4: Place the order and select the payment mode. Either, you can choose to pay online or cash on delivery.

Step 5: Once the order is placed, the food will be delivered to your seat/berth.

More than 500 restaurants, including Comesum, Domino’s, Railrestro, Zoop, Relfood, Garg Rajdhani online food, Yatri’s, Rail Recipe are available on the website.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.