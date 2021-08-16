Indian Railways May Soon Make Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Howrah Journey Possible in 12 Hours

Soon passengers will be able to travel in 12 hours from Delhi to Mumbai and Howrah. According to the latest updates, Indian Railways will start working on getting the time reduced between these major metropolitan cities as there are plans to increase the speed of the trains to a maximum of 160 kmph. The Union Cabinet had already given its approval for the scheme almost two years ago, but work on it has just started. The Delhi-Mumbai, as well as the Delhi-Howrah, are among the busiest railway routes in the country.

The Delhi-Mumbai train route is around 1380 km while the distance between Delhi and Howrah is longer at 1490 km. Indian Railways has said that they will start fencing work on both sides of the track for the entire stretch of Delhi-Mumbai as well as Delhi-Howrah routes. This plan has been put into place so that people do not cross the tracks when they run along at 160 kmph.

Indian Railways has already identified the Gaya-Dehri-Gomoh route on the Delhi-Howrah rail line where a semi high-speed train will be operational. At the same time, the current tracks will also be replaced with heavier ones in order to be durable and to sustain the speeding trains.

As far as the funds allocated are concerned, Indian Railways will spend Rs 5,500 crore for civic work and Rs 5,300 crore on the electric infrastructure. At the same time, Rs 2000 crore will also be kept aside for signalling and telecom work. For mechanical work, Rs 625 crore has been allocated.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here