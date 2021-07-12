Indian Railways 'Meri Saheli' Team Helps Woman Deliver Baby in Train Compartment

Members of Indian Railways’ Meri Saheli wing assisted a pregnant woman in successfully delivering her baby in Bhubaneswar on July 10. Soon after the delivery, the 20-year-old mother Ayesha Khatunand her child were shifted to Capital Hospital in the city. The condition of both mother and newborn is reported to be stable.

Ayesha was travelling, along with her mother-in-law, in a train from Howrah to Yesvantpur. During her journey she went into labor, therefore, it was compulsory to get the delivery done on the train itself.

On learning about the incident, the Meri Saheli team that included Railway Protection Force (RPF) sub-inspector Sachala Pradhan, constable Tulasi Sahu, and havildar Arati Panda rushed to help the woman in pain. As soon as the train entered platform number 5 of Bhubaneswar railway station, the Meri Saheli team isolated the woman. Luckily, the child was successfully delivered, and hygiene in the coach was also ensured.

RPF IIC K Sethi informed TNIE that the train arrived at 4.44 pm and the Meri Saheli team was already present at the platform. Sethi further said that the woman delivered the child at 4.55 pm inside the train’s coach. Indian Railways doctor and staff were alerted, and they arrived at the station to check the health condition of the mother and her newborn.

All You Need To Know About Meri Saheli

To ensure the security of lady passengers travelling by train across all zones, Indian Railways launched Meri Saheli initiative last year. The action plan of this wing is focused on the ‘security of women’.

Under the initiative of RPF, all female passengers, especially the ones travelling alone, are thoroughly briefed about the precautionary measures that need to be undertaken during the journey.

Women passengers are further advised to dial 182 if they encounter any problem in their coach.

The labor pain of pregnant women was factored by the Indian Railways after multiple incidents of women giving birth in moving trains came to light.

In 2019, some passengers made a makeshift labor room after a pregnant woman suffered labor pain in a moving train. The woman, travelling in Agartala-Habibgaunj Express, with the help of quick-thinking passengers was able to give birth successfully.

