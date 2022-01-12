Indian Railways' Mission Amanat Service to Help You Find Luggage Lost on Trains

Thousands of railway passengers lose their belongings in the trains every year. Getting these items back is a challenging task for an average person, and therefore, the Western Railway has launched a new service, Mission Amanat.

As part of the service, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) will locate the lost luggage of railway passengers and upload a photo and description of the belongings on the Western Railway website. Passengers can then identify and retrieve their luggage.

To locate and identify their lost luggage, passengers must go to the Western Railway website — http://wr.indianrailways.gov.in. You must go to this website and click on the “Mission Amanat – RPF" tab. RPF shares the details of the missing items, as well as photos. If you find your belongings on the website, you can claim them by providing proof of ownership.

According to Western Railway, the RPF recovered goods worth Rs 2.58 crore belonging to a total of 1,317 railway passengers during the year 2021, from January to December, and returned them to their rightful owners after due verification.

In Mumbai, the Western Railway RPF has also started a Covid-19 awareness drive. The objective of this campaign is to create awareness among passengers about the significance of following Covid-19 guidelines.

According to Western Railway’s chief spokesperson Sumit Thakur, the railways is ensuring all precautionary measures to make the passengers aware of the Covid-19 protocols.

Passengers will be informed on the usage of masks, hand sanitization, and social distancing by RPF personnel. The RPF has also joined hands with different NGOs and has been using pamphlets and banners.

