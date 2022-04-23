Indian Railways' Modern Coach Factory Giving Wings to Government’s Make in India and Atmanirbhar Mission

Indian Railways’ Modern Coach Factory (MCF) in Uttar Pradesh’s Raebareli seems to be on a mission of taking the baton of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India forward. The factory is dedicated to meeting the railways’ demand for modern coaches incorporating the update in facilities and design. Founded in 2007, the construction of the factory began in 2010.

Four years later, MCF, Raebareli, developed its first in-house coach and there has not been any looking back since then. Barring the COVID-19 period, the factory has showcased impressive year on year growth, doubling the production capacity in the first few years of beginning the operation.

Starting with the rollout of 140 coaches in 2014-15, the factory reached the output of 285 in the subsequent and nearly touched the 1500 mark in 2018-19. The year on year growth had an uninterrupted run till 2019-20 with the rollout of 1930 coaches in 2019-20. However, with the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdowns, the production dropped to 1360 in 2020-21. Last year, the coach factory produced 1875 coaches showing signs of a return to actual capacity.

But the service of this MCF is not just reserved for the Indian Railways. The factory recently received an order to produce 90 train coaches for the African nation, Mozambique. The railway has also been using various modern techniques at the factory including the extensive use of Robotics, automation, etc to boost its production capacity. The new generation of safer LHB (Linke Hofmann Busch) coaches is also being produced at MCF Raebareli.

Apart from the usual coaches, the factory has been involved in the production of the smart ones equipped with better safety features, amenities and predictive maintenance facilities.

Indian Railway has constantly been expanding its production capacity to meet the demand for modern coaches in the planned upgrade of train travel in the country. Recently, a new manufacturing unit of 9000 HP Electric Locomotives was added to Indian Railways’ Production Unit in Gujarat’s Dahod.

