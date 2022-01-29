Indian Railways Operates First Goods Train Upto Manipur’s Kaimai Road Railway Station; Check Photos

In an effort to increase rail connectivity in the northeastern states, the Indian Railways ran a goods train up to the Kaimai Road railway station in Manipur. Sharing photos on his Twitter handle, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw wrote: “As committed.” In his 2021 Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had set a target for the Indian Railways to connect all the northeastern state capitals.

During his visit to Guwahati, Vaishnaw had announced that goods train is expected to start services to the Kaimai Road railway station by the end of this month. During his visit Vaishnav did an aerial survey of Jiribam-Imphal new line project in Manipur and also announced that the tourist circuit trains will be introduced in the northeast, covering all prominent locations of the region.

Earlier this month Vaishnaw had done aerial surveys of Jiribam-Imphal new line project in Manipur. The project also includes the country’s longest train tunnel, connecting Imphal to Guwahati.

Bridge no.53 in the Jiribam-Imphal New Line Project has been constructed on the river Barak; the largest river of Manipur. The bridge is situated at a difficult location where the height of the tallest Piers is as high as 75m (higher than Qutub Minar). pic.twitter.com/NOknAKm4AX — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) July 11, 2021

The Indian Railways is constructing the country’s longest train tunnel connecting Imphal with Guwahati.

The new rail line route, under the high-earthen mountains, is 111-km-long, from Jiribam to Imphal.

Around 62 km of this rail line will pass through the tunnel being built under the North Frontier Railway. The government is planning to commence the operations by 2023.

The work is being carried out under the National Capital Connectivity.

The total length of this rail route is close to 111 km of which at least 62 km will pass through the tunnel. The total length of all the bridges on this line is 3.5 km. There will be 10 stations on the entire railway route.

