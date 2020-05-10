Railways to Resume Passenger Train Services on 15 Routes From Tuesday, Online Bookings Start Tomorrow

The Indian Railways will restart passenger train operations from May 12, 51 days after the services were halted to control the spread of the coronavirus. The services will resume initially with 15 pair of trains, or a total of 30 journeys, the national transporter said on Sunday.

Passenger trains will depart from New Delhi Railway Station and connect to Mumbai, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Howrah, Thiruvananthapuram, Patna, Jammu, Dibrugarh, Agartala, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar and Madgaon.

Booking for reservation in these trains will start at 4 pm on May 11 and will be available only on the IRCTC website. Ticket booking counters at railway stations will remain closed and no counter tickets (including platform tickets) will be issued.

In the initial run on the 15 routes, tickets will be available for only air-conditioned coaches and the fare will be kept normal, sources said. There will be only limited stoppages in the journey. Further details, including train schedule, will be issued separately.

The decision to restart services, on a very small scale, comes as India enters the last week of the third phase of the lockdown, and could be a test case for more widespread relaxations. Although Covid-19 cases are still increasing rapidly, the general inclination in the government seems to be towards a further relaxation so the country can move towards a gradual reopening.

The Railways said operations will be expanded gradually over the coming days and more special services on new routes will be announced.

This will be done based on the available coaches after 20,000 coaches are reserved for Covid-19 care centres and adequate number of coaches are reserved to enable operation of up to 300 trains daily as Shramik Special for stranded migrants.

Only passengers with valid confirmed tickets will be allowed to enter railway stations. It will be mandatory for passengers to wear face cover and undergo screening at departure and only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to board the trains. These precautions have been taken to avoid crowding at stations.