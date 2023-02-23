CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Weather BBC DocumentarySukesh ChandrashekharDelhi NewsEarthquake
Home » News » India » Pull & Pay: 783 Passengers Booked in Delhi Division for Unauthorised Use of Alarm Chain in Trains
1-MIN READ

Pull & Pay: 783 Passengers Booked in Delhi Division for Unauthorised Use of Alarm Chain in Trains

By: Nivedita Singh

Edited By: Oindrila Mukherjee

News18.com

Last Updated: February 23, 2023, 19:07 IST

New Delhi, India

Pulling the alarm chain without reasonable and sufficient cause is a punishable offence and penalty includes imprisonment of up to o­ne year or a fine of Rs 1,000 or both. (Image: REUTERS/Ajay Verma)

Pulling the alarm chain without reasonable and sufficient cause is a punishable offence and penalty includes imprisonment of up to o­ne year or a fine of Rs 1,000 or both. (Image: REUTERS/Ajay Verma)

Railway officials said pulling of the alarm chain was o­ne of the major reasons behind train delays across India, as unusual stoppages did not o­nly affect punctuality of one train but also of others running behind it

The Railway Protection Force has booked 783 passengers of Indian Railways – travelling in the Delhi division of the northern zone – for unauthorised pulling of the alarm chain in trains and hampering operations, as per data recorded from January 1.

The action was directed by Delhi divisional railway manager Dimpy Garg. “This campaign will be intensified and train passengers should ensure that they reach the station well on time before scheduled departure,” he said.

Official data accessed by News18 shows that in January, the RPF team of Delhi division booked 510 people under Section 141 of the Railway Act – unauthorisedly pulling of alarm chains and stopping trains. A total of 242 people were fined Rs 1,40,200 by the courts. This month, up to February 20, 273 cases were registered of which 80 people have been fined Rs 47,300.

Pulling the alarm chain without reasonable and sufficient cause is a punishable offence under Section 141 of Indian Railways Act, 1989. The penalty includes imprisonment of up to o­ne year or a fine of Rs 1,000 or both.

“Alarm chains in trains are provided for passengers facing safety or security issues to attract the attention of the loco pilot and guard. However, it can only be used during emergency situations. Despite repeated appeals and warnings, passengers pull the alarm chain in trains for trivial reasons,” a ministry official told News18.

The official further said pulling of the alarm chain was o­ne of the major reasons behind train delays across India. “Any unusual stoppage of a train will not o­nly affect the punctuality of that particular train, but also of all the trains running behind it besides consuming valuable time of passengers. Even though we are striving hard to maintain punctuality, incidents of alarm chain pulling continue to affect train services,” the official added.

The official also said people should refrain from pulling the alarm chain so that trains can run on time and, in case of an emergency or problem, passengers should first inform the ticket examiner in charge of a coach.

“Also, rail users are advised to contact RailMadad Helpline 139, which is a one-stop solution for all rail-related complaints and grievances,” the official said.

Read all the Latest India News here

About the Author
Nivedita Singh
Nivedita Singh is a data journalist and covers the Election Commission, Indian Railways and Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. She has nearly se...Read More
Tags:
  1. Indian Railways
  2. Railway Protection Force
  3. trains
first published:February 23, 2023, 19:04 IST
last updated:February 23, 2023, 19:07 IST
Read More