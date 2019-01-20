English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
First-Class Air-Conditioned Coaches of These Seven Trains Will be Upgraded Soon
The new features in the coach include new anti-grafitti vinyl wrapping interiors, new curtains, properly worked out bathroom even with the option of taking a shower, he said.
Representative Image.
Loading...
New Delhi: After the success of Project Utkrisht (best) and Operation Swarn (gold) to provide more premium feeling to the passengers travelling in the national transport, railways has decided to facelift the first-class air-conditioned coaches of seven mail and express trains, a Railway Ministry official said on Sunday.
"The first train with the new plush interiors has been taken up in the Kashi Vishwanath Express," said a senior railway ministry official, adding the new renovated coach has been added to the train departing from New Delhi on Sunday.
The new features in the coach include new anti-grafitti vinyl wrapping interiors, new curtains, properly worked out bathroom even with the option of taking a shower, he said.
The official said that the PVC flooring has been changed.
He said the compressed berth cushions have been replaced and fire extinguishers installed in the coach for enhanced safety.
Good quality curtains too have been provided in the coach.
The official said the stairs of the first-class coaches have also been worked to provide more comfort to passengers.
He said the bathroom has been fitted with high-gloss mica having the marble design on long journeys.
However, the official refused to share the name of the other trains which are set to get the upgrade under this majore facelift programme.
Last year, the railways took up the work of upgrading its existing fleet of Rajdhani and Shatabdi Express under operation Swarn.
Operation Swarn was undertaken by railways with focus on 10 key areas -- punctuality, cleanliness, coach interiors, toilets, catering, staff behaviour, security, entertainment, housekeeping and regular feedback.
Under this, the Railways has planned to spend Rs 50 lakh on each train. The Rs 25-crore venture covers 30 trains in total - 15 Rajdhani and 15 Shatabdi Express trains.
Under Project Utkrisht, the railways planned to upgrade about 140 rakes of the trains in the first phase that would be completed by March 2019.
The railways has planned to upgrade about 500 rakes on the trains that still runs on the old Integral Coach Factory design in the second phase.
Under Project Utkrisht, railways has granted Rs 60 lakh per rake to upgrade its interiors and exteriors.
The dustbin of the coaches would be provided with the garbage bag coach and toilets, PVC flooring will be changed in case it is damaged, and faded coach panels will be replaced. The roof of the coach will also be repaired wherever required.
Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!
*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
"The first train with the new plush interiors has been taken up in the Kashi Vishwanath Express," said a senior railway ministry official, adding the new renovated coach has been added to the train departing from New Delhi on Sunday.
The new features in the coach include new anti-grafitti vinyl wrapping interiors, new curtains, properly worked out bathroom even with the option of taking a shower, he said.
The official said that the PVC flooring has been changed.
He said the compressed berth cushions have been replaced and fire extinguishers installed in the coach for enhanced safety.
Good quality curtains too have been provided in the coach.
The official said the stairs of the first-class coaches have also been worked to provide more comfort to passengers.
He said the bathroom has been fitted with high-gloss mica having the marble design on long journeys.
However, the official refused to share the name of the other trains which are set to get the upgrade under this majore facelift programme.
Last year, the railways took up the work of upgrading its existing fleet of Rajdhani and Shatabdi Express under operation Swarn.
Operation Swarn was undertaken by railways with focus on 10 key areas -- punctuality, cleanliness, coach interiors, toilets, catering, staff behaviour, security, entertainment, housekeeping and regular feedback.
Under this, the Railways has planned to spend Rs 50 lakh on each train. The Rs 25-crore venture covers 30 trains in total - 15 Rajdhani and 15 Shatabdi Express trains.
Under Project Utkrisht, the railways planned to upgrade about 140 rakes of the trains in the first phase that would be completed by March 2019.
The railways has planned to upgrade about 500 rakes on the trains that still runs on the old Integral Coach Factory design in the second phase.
Under Project Utkrisht, railways has granted Rs 60 lakh per rake to upgrade its interiors and exteriors.
The dustbin of the coaches would be provided with the garbage bag coach and toilets, PVC flooring will be changed in case it is damaged, and faded coach panels will be replaced. The roof of the coach will also be repaired wherever required.
Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!
*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
-
Wednesday 16 January , 2019
Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Thursday 17 January , 2019 Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
Wednesday 16 January , 2019 Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
Thursday 17 January , 2019 In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rishi Kapoor Reviews Uri, Calls Vicky Kaushal Film the Best Ever Made in India
- Rafael Nadal Wary of 'Dangerous' Giant-killer Tiafoe After Berdych Rout
- TRAI’s New Rules For Cable & DTH: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of the Feb 1 Deadline
- Could Facebook be Hit With Record Fine For Privacy Violations Involving Our Information?
- AutoSpace - Best of the Week: NGT Slams Volkswagen, New Wagon R Bookings Open and More
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results